Homes being evacuated in Cleveland due to major woods fire off of Plum Grove Road

Dozens of acres of parched trees and brush are burning in Cleveland, threatening homes off of New Salem Road (CR 318), CR 325 (Wynwood Subdivision), FM 1010 and the SH 105 Bypass.

According to Cleveland Fire Chief Sean Anderson, no homes have burned at this time and the evacuations are precautionary. Dozens of fire agencies from around the Cleveland area are responding and working to contain the fire.

A command center has been set up on CR 325.

The fire has caused some disruption at Cleveland ISD where employees have had to go to their homes and retrieve belongings and pets, said Cleveland ISD Superintendent Stephen McCanless.

“They are trying to get as much out of their houses as they can before they have to leave. The fire appears to be spreading through the woods,” McCanless said.

The fire may pose some challenges also for transporting children this afternoon who live in the impacted areas, so McCanless and Cleveland ISD will be working with authorities and closely monitoring the situation.

“They haven’t closed FM 1010 yet,” McCanless said at 2:45 p.m.

By 3 p.m., the decision was made to close all traffic south on FM 1010 at the SH 105 bypass, McCanless said.

“The children who live in the evacuated neighborhoods will be taken back to their home campus after the bus runs where their parents or guardians can pick them up,” said McCanless.

McCanless said children who live in the unaffected areas to the south in Plum Grove and Colony Ridge will be transported home via US 59 and FM 2090 in Splendora. This may cause minor delays in students arriving home.

Bluebonnet News will provide more information as it becomes available. Reporter Alexia McCulloch is at the scene and will have photos and more later.

