Cleveland wildfire response continues, cooling center set up for evacuees

As the wildfire in Cleveland rages on, firefighters and other first responders are continuing to attack the fire from the ground and air.

Two Type 1 helicopters, capable of transporting a large volume of water, are dropping water pulled from a couple of nearby ponds while firefighters hit hot spots with tankers and hoses, and create fire lines with dozers to prevent the fire from spreading.

While the fire is not yet contained, according to Cleveland Fire Chief Sean Anderson, no other evacuations have been ordered at this time. The fire is located in a wooded area off of FM 1010 just south of the SH 105 bypass in Cleveland.

In an earlier report to Bluebonnet News, Anderson said the evacuated areas are New Salem Road (CR 318), CR 325 (Wynwood Subdivision), and FM 1010 at the SH 105 Bypass.

Grace Missionary Baptist Church, 1851 FM 1010, Cleveland, has set up a cooling center for evacuees of the Cleveland wildfire and first responders and firefighters battling the blaze.

According to those setting up the cooling center, they are also working on establishing an area for evacuees’ pets. If anyone wants to donate food and drinks, please contact Mary at 936-425-1037.

Plum Grove Fire Department is also organizing donations of Gatorade, water and food, as this is expected to be a prolonged firefighting effort. Anyone who wants to donate should stop by the fire station on FM 1010 in Plum Grove.

Updates will be posted as new information comes in. Please check back.

