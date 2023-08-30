Dorothy Nell Everding, a beloved wife, sister, mother, grandma, great-grandmother, and friend, passed away on August 26, 2023, at the age of 83. She was born on January 29, 1940, to Walter and Eloise Placker. Throughout her life, Dorothy was known for her unwavering love and devotion to her family, her passion for gardening, and her vibrant spirit.

Dorothy’s green thumb was evident to all who knew her. Her garden flourished under her care, and her flowers brought beauty and life to her surroundings. Tending to her garden was not just a hobby but a source of joy and fulfillment for her.

A heartwarming love story, Dorothy and the love of her life, James Everding, were inseparable for an incredible 65 years of marriage. Their bond was a testament to the power of enduring love and companionship.

Dorothy’s legacy lives on through the family she cherished. She is survived by her devoted husband, James Everding, who stood by her side through thick and thin. She leaves behind her loving daughter, Patricia Meeks and husband Thomas, her son, James Everding, Jr. and wife Donna, and brother, Bobby Placker.

Her role as a grandmother brought her immense joy, and she leaves behind cherished memories with her grandchildren: Kendra Meeks, Jennifer Turner, Thomas Meeks, and Crystal Trueheart. In turn, her great-grandchildren, Sadee Turner, Easton Turner, Rowan Meeks, Declan Meeks, and Summer Trueheart, carry her spirit forward.

Dorothy Nell Everding’s legacy is one of love, strength, and the beauty she cultivated in both her garden and her relationships. Her memory will forever remain in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to know her.

