Gloria Dianne Egger was born to William Marvin Sr. and Eddie Ruth Wells Prestridge on Oct. 10, 1945, in Cleveland, Texas. Dianne passed peacefully at her home in Porter, Texas, in the early morning hours of Aug. 27, 2023, at the age of 77 surrounded by her family due to complications from COPD and small cell lung cancer.

Dianne is survived by her daughters Leah Dawn Heern and Dana Joy Ware and her husband Jeffery, sister Sandra Prestridge Hood, brother William Marvin Prestridge Jr. and sister-in-law Robin Beth Prestridge. Also, grandchildren Matthew Hill (wife Krystal), Abigail Boyle (husband Luke), Josh Heern, Breanne Heern, Jacob Ware, and Dillon Ware, 4 step-grandchildren, and 31 great grandchildren, Aunts Fran Boyett and Joyce Stubblefield and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and other family members.

She is preceded in death by her husband Donovan Egger, her parents, brother-in-law Harvey Hood and son-in-law Randy Heern as well as several uncles and aunts.

Dianne was completely blind at the time of her death, but still enjoyed listening to audible books and her crime shows on TV. In her earlier years, she enjoyed reading, trail rides, dancing and enjoying drinks with friends. She was always a history buff and loved to travel. After growing up in Splendora, she moved to San Antonio and then lived in Houston for over 30 years. She retired from a career in accounting from The Forest Club in Houston. Don and Dianne owned The Keg, an icehouse in Houston, for several years. Dianne moved back to Montgomery County just a few years before her passing to be closer to family.

Her girls wish to express their sincere appreciation for all the sympathy, comforting words, prayers and expressions of kindness and concern.

Honorary pallbearers are Matthew Hill, Josh Heern, Jacob Ware, Dillon Ware, Parker Thomas, Rhandall Gober, Ransom Gober, Will Prestridge, Zachary Alexander, Aaron Smith, Ethan Smith, and Caleb Smith.

