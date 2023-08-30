LSC-Process Technology Center welcomes ExxonMobil

Representatives from ExxonMobil had the opportunity to visit the Lone Star College-Process Technology Center earlier this month.

Process Tech and LSC-Kingwood Faculty and staff gave the representatives a tour of the state-of-the-art facility and answered questions about the equipment, classes and gave demonstrations of the technology.

“It was a great privilege to host ExxonMobil on our campus,” said Dr. Roger Chambers, Dean of Instruction. “We are elated for the interest in our school, our programs, and most importantly, our students. Our instrumentation technology and process technology students are being well-prepared for the industry, and we look forward to ExxonMobil continuing to consider our students as quality candidates for their evolving workforce.”

Clint Carter, Logistics & Labor Liaison with ExxonMobil, thanked LSC-Kingwood for sharing their campus and vision for a future partnership. “Thank you for allowing us the opportunity to tour the campus and to learn more about your programs. It is great to see areas growing that did not have this type of education and training.”

Aaron Stryk, Public & Government Affairs Manager with ExxonMobil echoed that statement. “Definitely looking forward to continuing our dialogue and finding potential opportunities for collaboration in the future.”

During the tour, students also shared their positive experiences with the Process Technology program.

“Lone Star had an amazing impact on my life and learning experience,” Keyia Franklin shared. “I will forever be grateful for everything I’ve gained attending this school. This summer I completed the Process Technology program, and I am ready to start my career in the field. I was delighted to meet with ExxonMobil and hear about all the exciting opportunities. It lets me know that my school is connected to the industry and can help me to learn process technology and get a job when I am finished.”

The LSC-Process Technology Center is equipped with a pilot plant, hands-on applied technology and academic classrooms designed to train students with real-life experience. Students can earn Process Technology Certificates or an AAS in Process Technology. For more information on the Process Technology center and programs, visit http://www.lonestar.edu/lsc-process-technology-center.htm.

