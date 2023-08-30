Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 28, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 28, 2023:
- Turner, Martha Jean – Burglary of Habitation; $30,000 bond set by judge
- Fregia, Loretta Welch – Assault Causing Bodily Injury; $5,000 bond set by judge
- Hall, Raymond Charles – Property Theft; no bond information available
- Batiste, Zion – Prohibited Weapon, Unlicensed Carrying of a Weapon; $25,000 bond set by judge
- Weaver, Mark Patrick – Terroristic Threat Causing Imminent Fear of Serious Bodily Injury; no bond information available