Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 28, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 28, 2023:

  • Turner, Martha Jean – Burglary of Habitation; $30,000 bond set by judge 
  • Fregia, Loretta Welch – Assault Causing Bodily Injury; $5,000 bond set by judge
  • Hall, Raymond Charles – Property Theft; no bond information available 
  • Batiste, Zion – Prohibited Weapon, Unlicensed Carrying of a Weapon; $25,000 bond set by judge
  • Weaver, Mark Patrick – Terroristic Threat Causing Imminent Fear of Serious Bodily Injury; no bond information available
Batiste, Zion
Fregia, Loretta Welch
Hall, Raymond Charles
Turner, Martha Jean
Weaver, Mark Patrick
