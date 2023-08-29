It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Robert “Bobby” Mason Higginbotham, a beloved husband, father, son, brother, and friend. Bobby left this world on Aug. 26, 2023, in Houston, Texas, at the age of 27. His vibrant spirit and his love for life will be cherished forever by those who knew him.

Born on June 14, 1996, in Dayton, Ohio, Bobby was the cherished child of Wesley Norsworthy and Anita Andress Norsworthy. He spent his early years in Tarkington before becoming a proud resident of Dayton, Texas, for the past 14 years. Bobby’s dedication to his community was evident through his membership in the Dayton Volunteer Fire Department, a role he undertook with a sense of duty and selflessness since 2019.

Bobby’s heart was most at home in the great outdoors. He had an undeniable passion for fishing, camping, and the exhilaration of riding Harley-Davidson motorcycles and ATVs. From extreme sports to simply basking in the tranquility of natural beauty, Bobby embraced every moment that connected him with the world around him. His enthusiasm for life extended to the baseball field, where he found immense joy in coaching his son’s team, sharing his love for the game and leaving a lasting impact on young lives.

Bobby’s energy and love extended to his family as well. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Joan Norsworthy, his son Presten Higginbotham, and his uncle Doug Garness.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Mazie Pafford-Higginbotham; parents, Wes and Anita Norsworthy; grandparents, Linda Andress, Tommie Andress and wife Janie; Ray Pafford and wife Rita, Augie Carlile, Debbie Strang and husband Andrew, Kurt Gassett and wife Patricia; children, Westen Higginbotham and Emma Higginbotham; brothers, Dustin Andress and companion Jennifer Pitts, Phillip Locklear, Brandon Higginbotham and wife Shelby; sisters Jessica Higginbotham, Brittany Higginbotham; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Albert and Alicia Valerio, Mike and Renee Pafford; brothers-in-law, Austin Pafford and wife Ari, Zachary Valerio; sisters-in-law, Madalyn Pafford, Isabella Valerio; along with numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and other cherished family members and friends.

Friends and family are invited to pay their respects during the visitation for Bobby on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton, Texas. A celebration of Bobby’s life will follow at 1:00 p.m., also at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton.

