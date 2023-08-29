Robert Jay Nelsen, a devoted husband, father, son, friend, and patriot, passed away on August 21, 2023, at the age of 40 in Barrett, Texas. Born on April 21, 1983, in Wichita, Kansas, Red was the beloved son of Roger Nelsen. His journey through life was marked by dedication, service, and unwavering commitment to his family, country, and community.

Growing up in Gerald, Missouri, Red’s formative years were shaped by his experiences in this close-knit community. He attended Owensville schools, where he laid the foundation for his future achievements. Graduating from Owensville High School in 2002, Red’s determination and work ethic were evident from a young age.

Red’s life took on new meaning when he joined the United States Marine Corps. For over a decade, he served with distinction, embodying the values of honor, courage, and commitment. Red’s expertise as a Reconfigurable Transportable Cass Technician (Aviation Radar Tech) underscored his technical prowess and dedication to his military role. His service was adorned with accolades, including the Good Conduct Medal (awarded three times), National Defense Service Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal (with one star), Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon (awarded twice), Letter of Appreciation (received thrice), and Expert Rifle Qualification Badge (earned six times). His thirst for knowledge led him to pursue military education in Consolidated Automated Support System Operator/Maintainer and Avionics Warfare Apprentice Training.

Beyond his military achievements, Red was a true family man. His marriage to his best friend and soulmate, Cari Ramsour Nelsen, was a testament to their unbreakable bond. Their 15 years together were a journey of shared dreams, challenges, and unending support. Red’s role as a father was a reflection of his love and commitment. He raised his children, Cambria, Cadhla, and Aiden, with a combination of tough love and unwavering dedication. His legacy as a dedicated and loving father will forever remain in their hearts.

Red’s character extended beyond his military and family roles. Known as a “man’s man,” he embodied the spirit of his country and community. His willingness to drop everything to help others showcased his selflessness and compassion. He was a dependable friend, a steadfast colleague, and a pillar of strength for those fortunate enough to know him.

Red’s passing leaves a void that can never be filled. He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Walter Nelsen, with whom he shared a special bond. He is survived by his adoring wife, Cari Nelsen, his son, Aiden Jay Nelsen, his daughters, Cambria Ashlee Nelsen and Cadhla Annisten Nelsen, his father, Roger Nelsen, his grandmother, Tillie Nelsen, his brother, Steven Nelsen, his in-laws, Ray and Kathy Ramsour, and his sister-in-law, Ami Harrison.

A memorial service celebrating Red’s life will be held on Saturday, September 2, at 10:00 a.m. at the Woodlands Church, Atascocita Campus. As we gather to remember and honor his memory, let us also celebrate the life of a man who dedicated himself to his family, his country, and the ideals he held dear.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a Wells Fargo account that has been set up to support their 3 children or by using the venmo link below.

Wells Fargo Account 1509309876

Venmo — @Cari-Nelsen

