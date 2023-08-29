Texas Emergency Hospital Systems hosting community health fair

A free health fair hosted by Texas Emergency Hospital Systems is being planned for Wednesday, Aug. 30, in the lobby of the Texas Emergency Hospital, located at 300 E. Crockett in Cleveland.

During the event, free health screenings will be offered, covering everything from glucose and blood pressure monitoring to Body Mass Index (BMI) assessments and screenings. There will also be 16 vendors showcasing their health-related products and services. There will also be raffles for gift baskets.

“This is the first health fair that we’ve organized in the city of Cleveland, and we’re planning to host more in the future. I would like to encourage all the community to join us in using the health fair and take advantage of this opportunity to put their health first,” said Maria Chiappe De la Flor, Communications Coordinator at Emergency Hospital Systems.

The hours of the event are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A blood drive will be hosted in collaboration with the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center in the parking lot of the building from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. All successful donors will receive a Blue Bell voucher for a free pint of ice-cream.

The organizations that will join the event include Accentcare, Heaven’s Army-Home of Amazing Grace, Cleveland Physical Therapy, Partnership for Thriving Families, Cleveland Lions Club, Crow Therapies, Montgomery County Women’s Center, Luby’s Culinary Services, City Ambulance Services, Concordia Insurance & Retirement Solutions LLC, Texas Department of State Health Services, Cleveland Senior Citizens Organization, Health Center of Southeast Texas, Family Time Crisis & Counseling Center, Insulinic, and Imaging Excellence LLC.

“I would like to give a special thanks to all of the organizations that are participating in the health fair, for their dedication and motivation for improving the health of the community,” said De la Flor. “Only by joining the efforts of other organizations, we can build stronger and healthier communities.”

For more information, contact mchiappe@emergencyhs.care.

