Texas Emergency Hospital Systems hosting community health fair

By
Bluebonnet News
-

A free health fair hosted by Texas Emergency Hospital Systems is being planned for Wednesday, Aug. 30, in the lobby of the Texas Emergency Hospital, located at 300 E. Crockett in Cleveland.

During the event, free health screenings will be offered, covering everything from glucose and blood pressure monitoring to Body Mass Index (BMI) assessments and screenings. There will also be 16 vendors showcasing their health-related products and services. There will also be raffles for gift baskets.

“This is the first health fair that we’ve organized in the city of Cleveland, and we’re planning to host more in the future. I would like to encourage all the community to join us in using the health fair and take advantage of this opportunity to put their health first,” said Maria Chiappe De la Flor, Communications Coordinator at Emergency Hospital Systems.

The hours of the event are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A blood drive will be hosted in collaboration with the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center in the parking lot of the building from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. All successful donors will receive a Blue Bell voucher for a free pint of ice-cream.

The organizations that will join the event include Accentcare, Heaven’s Army-Home of Amazing Grace, Cleveland Physical Therapy, Partnership for Thriving Families, Cleveland Lions Club, Crow Therapies, Montgomery County Women’s Center, Luby’s Culinary Services, City Ambulance Services, Concordia Insurance & Retirement Solutions LLC, Texas Department of State Health Services, Cleveland Senior Citizens Organization, Health Center of Southeast Texas, Family Time Crisis & Counseling Center, Insulinic, and Imaging Excellence LLC.

“I would like to give a special thanks to all of the organizations that are participating in the health fair, for their dedication and motivation for improving the health of the community,” said De la Flor. “Only by joining the efforts of other organizations, we can build stronger and healthier communities.”

For more information, contact mchiappe@emergencyhs.care.

Previous articleThe Age: Remembering the pioneers of the rice industry in SE Texas
Next articleRobert Jay Nelsen
Bluebonnet News
Before creating Bluebonnet News in 2018, Vanesa Brashier was a community editor for the Houston Chronicle/Houston Community Newspapers. During part of her 12 years at the newspapers, she was assigned as the digital editor and managing editor for the Humble Observer, Kingwood Observer, East Montgomery County Observer and the Lake Houston Observer, and the editor of the Dayton News, Cleveland Advocate and Eastex Advocate. Over the years, she has earned more than two dozen writing awards, including Journalist of the Year.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.