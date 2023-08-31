Elmer Jackson Young was born in the Trinity River Bottoms, Texas on July 17, 1928, to parents, Homer Young and May Burris Young. He passed away in Cleveland, Texas, on August 26, 2023, at the age of 95.

Elmer was a heavy equipment operator and worked for the City of Cleveland. He loved his family and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Elmer was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and May Young; first wife, Lottie Jo Young; sons, Elmer Ray Young and Harvey Wayne Young; brother, Hubert; and sisters, Molly, Ruby, Barbara, and Valdine.

He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Betty Young; children, Johnny Young, Reba Young Henson, Rickey Young, Dalbert Young and wife Sandy; brother, Glen Young and wife Rita; 14 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be in the Pace-Stancil Chapel on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, from 6-8pm. Funeral Service is scheduled for Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at 10am, in the Pace-Stancil Chapel with Pastor Robert Roth officiating.

Burial will follow in the Plum Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers for the service will be, Clay Young, Trevor Young, Wade Henson, Royce Everitt, Josh McAdam, Shawn Snider, Wyatt Young.

