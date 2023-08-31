Gary Wayman, 71, of Cleveland, Texas, passed away on Friday, August 18, 2023. He was born on Tuesday, January 22, 1952, in Council Bluff, Iowa, to James E. Wayman and Helen Haywood Wayman, both of whom have preceded him in death.

Gary was also preceded in death by his brothers, Michael Wayman, and Richard Wayman; and sister, Diana Wayman. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Deborah Wayman; brother, James Wayman and wife Macy; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

All arrangements were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

