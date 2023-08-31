Peggy Ann Buys of Splendora, Texas, passed away on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at the age of 54. She was born on Sunday, June 1, 1969 in Sacramento, California to Dori Jean Vargas, whom has preceded her in death. Peggy was also preceded in death by her sister, Terri Buys. Left to cherish her memory are her loving children Emma, Catheryn, Jamie, Sierra, and James; and six grandchildren; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

All services are being handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Peggy Ann Buys, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

