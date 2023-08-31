Peggy Ann Buys

By
Bluebonnet News
-

Peggy Ann Buys of Splendora, Texas, passed away on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at the age of 54. She was born on Sunday, June 1, 1969 in Sacramento, California to Dori Jean Vargas, whom has preceded her in death. Peggy was also preceded in death by her sister, Terri Buys. Left to cherish her memory are her loving children Emma, Catheryn, Jamie, Sierra, and James; and six grandchildren; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. 

All services are being handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home. 

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Peggy Ann Buys, please visit our floral store.

Previous articleGary Wayman
Next articleJames Thomas Calhoun
Bluebonnet News
Before creating Bluebonnet News in 2018, Vanesa Brashier was a community editor for the Houston Chronicle/Houston Community Newspapers. During part of her 12 years at the newspapers, she was assigned as the digital editor and managing editor for the Humble Observer, Kingwood Observer, East Montgomery County Observer and the Lake Houston Observer, and the editor of the Dayton News, Cleveland Advocate and Eastex Advocate. Over the years, she has earned more than two dozen writing awards, including Journalist of the Year.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.