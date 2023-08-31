James Thomas Calhoun

James Thomas Calhoun passed away August 23, 2023. He was 66.

Tommy was born on August 23, 1957, in Liberty, Texas, to Verna Lee (Campbell) and James Edward Calhoun. He was a resident of Liberty most of his life. Tommy was formerly employed as an Oil Field Consultant for various oil and gas companies. Tommy  enjoyed the outdoors, surfing and fishing.  He enjoyed time with his children, grandchildren and family. Tommy was a loving father, grandfather, son, brother and friend who will be missed by all who knew him.

Proceeding in death are his parents: Verna and James Calhoun; sister: Karan D.  Calhoun-Fain.

Survivors include his sons: Jeremy Calhoun and Christopher Calhoun, both from Liberty, Texas; 5 grandchildren: Cayden James Calhoun, Graci Lynn Calhoun, Savannah Faith Calhoun, Case Wayne Calhoun and Aubree Cheyenne Calhoun;  sister: Kristi Calhoun from Baytown, Texas; brother: James Lee Calhoun (Samantha) from Onalaska; the cousin who was more like an Aunt: Darlene Davis from Liberty, Texas; former spouse: Lisa Warren (Joe) from Liberty, Texas; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members; and long time best friend, Bruce Darter. 

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, September 2, 2023, 4:00 PM, at The Family Church, 9456 Hwy 146N in Liberty, Texas.

Private burial will follow in Cooke Memorial Cemetery, Liberty, Texas.

