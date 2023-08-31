Liberty County Jail arrest report, August 29, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on August 29, 2023:

  • Hodges, Deanthoney Wayne – Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, Indecency with a Child (sexual contact); no bond information available
  • Compton, Tanner – Assault of a Family/Household Member Impeding Breath/Circulation; no bond information
  • Juarez, Omar – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon; no bond information available
  • Martinez, Christian Jesus – Assault of a Pregnant Person; $20,000 bond set by judge
  • Panduro, Dasany – Possession of Marijuana; $1,500 bond set by judge
  • Sanderson, Reginald Anthony – Failure to Comply with Requirement for Sex Offender to Register; Hold without bond
