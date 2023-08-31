H-GAC to develop Comprehensive Strategy for Regional Growth

The Houston Galveston Area Council (H-GAC), together with the Gulf Coast Economic Development District (GCEDD), is seeking public feedback and input to create a Regional Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy.

“The Regional Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy, or CEDS for short, provides a shared vision for the Houston-Galveston region for the next five years,” said Darryl Briscoe, H-GAC economic development planner. “Equipped with this shared vision, H-GAC will be able to apply for and bring federal tax dollars to our region to support small businesses, education institutions, and communities all working together toward that vision.”

Unlike previous strategies that relied solely on data and projections, H-GAC is incorporating public involvement in this planning effort in order to gain a more comprehensive understanding of the regional economy and its growth vision.

“Public engagement is a vital aspect of the CEDS to ensure that the strategy is well-informed and responsive to the needs and aspirations of the region’s stakeholders,” Briscoe added.

Engaging with communities, elected officials, leaders, business owners, and educational institutions is crucial to aligning the region’s economic goals and establishing a detailed action plan that enables the region to qualify for funding from the Economic Development Administration (EDA).

This summer, the Houston-Galveston Area Council is traveling around the region to host local economic development workshops. The goal is to include as many perspectives as possible around the region to ensure the strategy is in alignment with the wants and needs of our region.

The next workshop is scheduled for the East region, which includes Liberty and Chambers counties:

Tuesday, September 5, 2023, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Lee College, Center for Workforce and Community Development – Phyllis Davis Conference Room, 909 Decker Drive, Baytown 77520

Learn more and register to attend this and future meetings at: h-gac.com/go/ceds/news

Federal funding through the CEDS will support local businesses’ growth, aid communities in disaster relief and mitigation efforts, and bolster education and job training programs in colleges, universities, and vocational schools.

H-GAC urges small business owners, school and training program administrators, and economic development professionals to actively participate in the workshops held throughout the 13-county Houston-Galveston region this summer. By sharing visions and insights, stakeholders can contribute to shaping the future and creating a comprehensive economic development strategy that uplifts the entire region.

To stay informed of meetings happening in your area and participate in the process, visit h-gac.com/go/ceds/news and follow @HouGalvAreaCOG on social media.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

