New band director debuts new vision for LSC-Kingwood Band

The newly hired Lone Star College-Kingwood Band Director has big plans for the community band. Dr. Michael Johnson plans to revamp the band, starting with changing the name to The Kingwood Winds.

The Kingwood Winds – previously the Symphonic Band — is a band made up of LSC-Kingwood students and community members from all around the Harris and Montgomery County areas. This group is open to all ages, instruments, and skill levels.

It currently plays two concerts a year, one in the fall and one in the spring. But Dr. Johnson is hoping to add more performances to increase its visibility in the community.

“It’s very possible that in just a year or so, we’ll have the personnel to take the band to a regional, or even national conference stage,” Dr. Johnson says. “In the meantime, we want to engage more directly with the local community. We’re looking to stage some special holiday concerts, along with a few performances out and about in the Kingwood area!”

Dr. Johnson has undergraduate and doctoral degrees from the University of Alabama, and his master’s from Texas State University. He is a trombonist and arranges music for a variety of ensembles.

Dr. Johnson says his philosophy when it comes to music is collaboration. “Any way you look at it, great art is only created when multiple people come together. For music especially, it seems like the more people you have together, the more incredible the experience is!”

He also has some advice for young musicians: “Hard work beats talent every time. I don’t consider myself a ‘talented’ person by any means. The moments where I’ve seen my hard work finally pay off mean everything! It’s a feeling that just can’t be duplicated. That doesn’t mean you won’t make mistakes though. It’s important for young students to realize that the teachers and virtuoso musicians they admire are standing on a mountain of mistakes and a few bad choices. A good teacher tries to make sure you don’t make those same mistakes and be successful even sooner than they were.”

Music Professor Dr. Todd Miller says Dr. Johnson brings a high energy and excellent musicianship to the position.

“I am excited to have him because he is passionate about students and also about building community music in our area. He is an outstanding performing artist on trombone in both Jazz and Classical music, and this translates in his teaching. I am very excited to partner with him on this new phase of the music program at Lone Star College-Kingwood!”

The Kingwood Winds isn’t the only program seeking new members. The Jazz Ensemble is also a combination of LSC-Kingwood music students and members of the community. It performs two concerts a year as well, and often others off campus around the community.

The Kingwood Winds meets on Mondays from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in room 118 of the Music Building. The Jazz Ensemble meets Mondays and Wednesdays from 3 p.m. to 4:20 p.m., also in room 118 of the Music Building.

If you are interested in joining either The Kingwood Winds or the Jazz Ensemble, email Michael.Johnson@Lonestar.edu.

