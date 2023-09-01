Firefighters battle large wildfire in Raywood

A wildfire ranging from 50-75 acres is burning about 1.4 miles south of US 90 on FM 770 South in Raywood as of 2:45 p.m. Friday, according to ESD 2 Fire Chief JT Smith.

“The wind has been a real booger for us in battling this fire,” Chief Smith said.

Firefighters from ESD 2 (Hull-Daisetta) and ESD 7 (Hardin) responded to the fire and are putting out spot fires while two dozers from the Texas A&M Forestry Service cut lines to keep the fire from spreading any further. As of this time, no homes or businesses are threatened.

The fire originated from a control burn that quickly went out of control.

“The fire was set by people working the land and it got out of hand,” Chief Smith said.

An update will be posted as new information becomes available.

