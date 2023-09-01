Josephine Dorothy Svoboda, a beloved member of the Crosby, Texas, community, peacefully passed away on August 30, 2023, at the age of 94. She was born on January 8, 1929, to her loving parents, Andrew Wierzowiecki and Mary Cone Wierzowiecki. Josephine’s legacy is one of unwavering dedication to her family, her faith, and her community.

Josephine had been a proud resident of Crosby since 1979, having previously lived in Dayton, Texas. She was a devout member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Crosby and was actively involved in the church’s Altar Guild and the American Legion Auxiliary. Her devotion to her church community was exemplified through her many contributions, including crafting kolaches to sell at the Church bazaar, creating beautiful quilts for fundraising, and meticulously caring for the church linens.

In addition to her church activities, Josephine had a deep passion for gardening, with her rose garden being a testament to her green thumb. Her dedication to landscaping earned her the coveted “Yard of the Month” award for her stunning work. Josephine also cherished moments of relaxation while watching her beloved Astros, sewing, and dancing the polka. She had a special fondness for leisurely car rides, taking in the beauty of the world around her.

Josephine Svoboda was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bartos Vyoral, her second husband Gordon Svoboda, and her sister Hattie Wierzowiecki. She is survived by her loving children: Bartos Vyoral, Leonard Vyoral and wife Dianne, and Dianne Owoc and husband George. Josephine is also survived by her brothers: Jimmy Wierzowiecki and wife Juanita, John Wierzowiecki and wife Patty Kay, and sister Teresa Graves. Her memory will forever be cherished by her grandchildren: Lee Vyoral and wife Leilani, Kristy Barmore and husband Robert, Bart Vyoral and wife Cristy, Maureen Fitzherbert and husband Brian, Michael Vyoral, Kyle Vyoral and wife Rachel, Lauren Wiess and husband Eric, Michael Owoc and wife Gabby Ohlemeier, as well as her great-grandchildren: Brittany, Parker, Hailey, Aiden, William, Evan, Wendell, Owen, and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.

Pallbearers at her service will be Michael Vyoral, Bart Vyoral, Kyle Vyoral, Lee Vyoral, Brian Fitzherbert, and Michael Owoc.

Visitation to celebrate Josephine’s life will be held on Thursday, September 7, 2023, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton, Texas with a rosary ceremony at 6:00 p.m. A Mass to honor her memory will take place on Friday, September 8, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Crosby, officiated by Reverend Emmanuel Akpaidem, M.S.P

