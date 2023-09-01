Burl “Bubba” Bunting, Jr. was born in Livingston, Texas on May 28, 1957, to parents, Burl Bunting, Sr. and Dorothy Coyle Bunting. He passed away August 31, 2023, in Kingwood, Texas, at the age of 66.

Bubba worked for Bittick Construction and was currently working at Energy Transfer as a maintenance manager. He loved the outdoors, especially fishing and he loved watching car races. Bubba loved his family and will be greatly missed by everyone that knew and loved him.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Burl and Dorothy Bunting; first wife, Kimberly Bunting; and sister, Donna Anderson. He is survived by his wife of almost 14 years, Dahna Bunting; children, Burl Bunting III and wife Sierra, Jason Bunting and wife Vanessa, Jessica Williams and husband Jason, Courtney Jones and fiancé Joshua Bell; grandchildren, Madison Williams, Savannah Williams, Reed Williams, Burl Bunting IV, Darrin Bunting, Paisley Bunting, Jason Bunting, Jr., Marcus Bunting, Marcus Cooper, Ethan Lanham, Tyler Bunting, Kayla Lanham, Ashley Bunting, Christopher Scott, Addalynn Griffin, and Madelyn Griffin.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, from 6pm-8pmat at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Cleveland, Texas. His funeral will be at 11:00am on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 in the Pace-Stancil Chapel Pastor Victor Frank officiating.

