Daniel James Daly, Jr., 78, of Houston, Texas, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, in Houston, with his loving family by his side. He was born on August 22, 1945, in St. Louis, Missouri, to the late Helen Carey and Daniel James Daly, Sr.

Dan graduated from St. Louis University High School in St. Louis, Missouri, with the class of 1963. He received his Bachelors Degree in Economics from St. Louis University in 1967. Dan worked as a Senior Executive with downstream in the oil and gas industry for many years until his official retirement in 2012. He worked for Shell Oil, Coastal Corp and lastly CVR Energy. Dan traveled globally for work and pleasure, which he thoroughly enjoyed.

Dan pursued many interests, some of which included his passion of fishing, boating, traveling and spending quality time at his bay house in Pirates Cove in Galveston. He was also an excellent cook and his homemade tomato sauce was an absolute favorite. Dan was an avid Corvette enthusiast, the older models were his favorite. His most desired hobby of all was spending time with his family and close friends.

Dan was a loving husband, bonus dad and grandfather, brother and dear friend to many. He was the love of her life and best friend to his wife Rhonda, who loved him unconditionally. Dan will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, his beloved wife of twenty years, Rhonda Mizell Daly of Houston; his bonus children Lynne Oreschnigg McCall and husband Scott of Houston and James Oreschnigg and wife Brandi of Richmond; his bonus grandchildren Cailin, Conall, and Katherine Oreschnigg; his siblings Martin William Daly and wife Jan of St. Louis, Missouri, Carey Daly Keller and husband Bill of St. Louis, Missouri, and Ned F. Daly and wife Julie of Louisville, Kentucky; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 10 AM until 11 AM, on Saturday, September 2, 2023, in the chapel of Allison Funeral Service, 1101 N. Travis Street in Liberty, Texas. A graveside service and committal will follow at 11:30 AM in Cooke Memorial Cemetery in Liberty with Fr. David Edwards officiating.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.AllisonFuneralService.com

