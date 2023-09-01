Frank Anthony “Tony” Fontenot, Jr. went to be with the Lord on August 15, 2023 at the age of 75. He was born in Liberty, Texas, on September 17, 1947, to Frank Anthony Fontenot, Sr., and Theresa Bell Fontenot. Tony was the oldest of five children. He graduated from Woodson High School in 1966, while butchering alongside his dad working the family store, Frank’s Drive Inn.

Tony was active in Male Quartet, Baseball, and Band (alto sax). His love for all music seemed to bring him peace on a troubled day and praying the rosary. In April of 1966, tragedy hit and his father and sister lost their lives in an auto accident. At 18 years old, Tony stood by his mother’s side to help raise his three other siblings. He became the “BOSS”. On July 23, 1966, he married his loving wife of 57 years and from that union he had two daughters.

Tony was an active KPC Court #83 Knight, Sacred Heart Church (SHC) Head Usher, Head Cemetery Committee, RWSC President, Former TVE Committee Member, Buckaroo Hunting Club Member in Llano, Texas, Former Fundraising Committee for SHC and Building Fund Committee, and Former Parish Council member. Tony was so proud to supply the priest whether near or far with wild game every November and December. He also enjoyed the annual prepping for bazaars, Tony would make a sauce for the cooking crew.

Tony, Te’ Cotou, Dad, Papa’, Paran, Fat Frenchman was known for his great cooking of Creole dishes especially his Lenten Friday catfish court bouillon and crawfish etouffee that he always said ,“Like my Daddy used to make “and caterings all over Texas. He was a Creole spokesman and culture carrier, a patriarch of the family and community, our historian for our Fontenot family in which he joined with cousins Paul and Billy LaChapelle many years ago and was so proud of younger cousin Dr. Andrew Jolivette for continuing research, documenting, and educating Ethnic Studies of Creole Culture. He also joined his first cousins for our Bell heritage with Larry Bell, Anthony Bell, Bonita Curette, and Wanda Sue Fontenot. He liked to do everything “BIG”, always wanted events to be Fun, Festive, and fabulous food. He and his wife Bev were one of the best couples to dance Zydeco from Raywood to Louisiana, with Tony famous for his light foot spinning and stomping at the end of each dance. He loved to tell the story of when he danced with Joan Van Ark of TV series “Dallas” at Mutale’s in Breaux Bridge, Louisiana.

Tony leaves to cherish his larger than life memories; wife Beverly Miller Fontenot, two daughters: Tolorie LeDuc(Charles) and Jole’ Dickerson (Tracey), two grandchildren: Tre’ Dickerson (Alexia) and Lauralyn Dickerson; two great-grandchildren: Alijah and Hendrix Dickerson,

Siblings: Todd Fontenot (Allyson), Rickey Fontenot (Marva), Frankie Espree (Joe),

Brother of Love: Clyde Kirbow, and a host of nieces, nephews, godchildren, and first cousins who were like siblings, and friends.

​​As he would say, “Au Revoir Sha bebe”.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Memory of Tonyto a ministry dear to his heart.

To: ​Sacred Heart Catholic Church

P.O. Box 429

Raywood, TX 77528

Notated : Cemetery Fund-Memory of Tony Fontenot

