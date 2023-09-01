Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 30, 2023

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 30, 2023:

  • Lezama, Pablo – Driving While Intoxicated; $1,500 bond set by judge
  • Roch, Frankie Eugene – Hold for Galveston County (Driving with License Expired), Driving with License Invalid with Previous Conviction/Suspension, Speeding more than 10% Above Posted Speed, No Driver’s License; bonds totaling in $821 set by judge
  • Hernandez, Cassandra Renea – Possession of a Controlled Substance; $20,000 bond set by judge
  • Beaudoin, Christopher R – Probation Violation; $20,000 bond set by judge
  • Godinez, Angel Gabriel – Public Intoxication; no bond information available 
  • Erickson, William F, III – Possession of a Controlled Substance; $30,000 bond set by judge
  • Harger, Joseph Doyce – Public Intoxication; $150 bond set by judge 
