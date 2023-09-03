Tarkington teen killed in 4-wheeling accident; Go Fund Me established

By
Bluebonnet News
-
Brooke Doty

A 14-year-old Tarkington girl, Brooke Doty, was tragically killed in a 4-wheeling accident on Saturday afternoon. She is the daughter of Monty and Kristel Doty, of Tarkington.

A Go Fund Me account has been established to help the Doty family with the funeral arrangements.

Brooke is being remembered for her love of life, animals, her family and friends.

In a social media post by Tarkington ISD on Sunday, District officials posted this heartfelt message:

“Our hearts are broken for the Doty family and our prayers and love are with them during this terrible time of loss. We also send prayers and love to the Cade family whose daughter was also injured. We stand together in support of them and in support of our community. We will have counselors available on Tuesday for students to help deal with this tragic loss.”

Tarkington ISD Superintendent Dr. Elna Davis added, “Our school board and TISD staff have you in our thoughts and prayers. I pray you find comfort, love and healing in the days ahead.”

To donate, go online to https://gofund.me/e6f2c83e

Previous articleLiberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 30, 2023
Bluebonnet News
Before creating Bluebonnet News in 2018, Vanesa Brashier was a community editor for the Houston Chronicle/Houston Community Newspapers. During part of her 12 years at the newspapers, she was assigned as the digital editor and managing editor for the Humble Observer, Kingwood Observer, East Montgomery County Observer and the Lake Houston Observer, and the editor of the Dayton News, Cleveland Advocate and Eastex Advocate. Over the years, she has earned more than two dozen writing awards, including Journalist of the Year.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.