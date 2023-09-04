Zachary Rene Zepeda, 33, of Liberty, Texas passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 28, 2023, in Houston, Texas. He was born on November 15, 1989, in Nacogdoches, Texas, to Fawnya Renae Birdwell and Rene Alfonso Zepeda. Zachary attended Clear Creek High School, in League City, Texas and Wylie High School, in Wylie, Texas. He attended Sons Harvest Church, in Crosby.

Zachary was caring, kindhearted and hardworking. To know Zachary was to love him, and to get to love someone like him was exceptional. Zachary would give everything he had to help others with no hesitation, and would go to ends of the earth and back for the ones he loved. Zachary pursued many interests some of which included floral and plant gardening, skate boarding, and photography. He had a passion for art and was extremely talented. Within in minutes, he could create a masterpiece with little effort. Zachary was a unique soul, and will always hold a special spot in our hearts, that will never be filled.

Zachary was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandfathers Edd Thomas Birdwell, Jr., and Pablo Zepeda. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory his mother and stepfather Fawnya and Jared Doiron of Liberty; his father and stepmother Rene and Christine Zepeda of Fort Worth; his daughter Isla Zepeda of New Braunfels; his son Ellis Zepeda of New Braunfels; his children’s mother; Marquesa Jackson of New Braunfels; his brother Joshua Zepeda and partner Cortney Tucker of Crosby; his nieces Rylie and Whitlee Zepeda of Crosby; his nephew Everett Zepeda of Crosby; his grandmothers; Lynda Luman of Crosby, Ninfa Zepeda of Sinton, and Denise Beckman of League City; his numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins; along with a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 1pm, on Saturday, September 9, 2023, in the chapel of Allison Funeral Service, 1101 N. Travis Street, Liberty, Texas, 77575. A funeral service will immediately follow at 2pm, at the funeral home. A graveside service and committal will follow in Cooke Memorial Cemetery.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.AllisonFuneralService.com

