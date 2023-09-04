Robert Otho Modisette, 83, born in Haynesville, Louisiana, and a longtime resident of Hardin Texas, fulfilled his lifetime commitment to the Lord and faithfully passed on September 1st, 2023. He was in the shelter and comfort of his own home accompanied by his wife JoAnn Modisette of fifty-eight years and their two children. Robert was preceded by his mother Eunice Bond Modisette; father James Otho Modisette; brother James Osburn Modisette; sister Earline Sydney Britnell; and precious daughter Ramona Nell Modisette. Continuing his legacy are his wife Joann Modisette; sister Joan Clemontine McGinnis; son Robert Lane Modisette and wife Melissa; daughter Rhonda Gayle Ewell and husband Kelvin; five grandchildren Jimmy Dale, Crystal, Mason, Mallory, Madison; and fourteen great-grandchildren.

First and foremost, Robert was a man of God. He preached not with his words but with his life. An Army veteran, he quietly displayed his selflessness in how he worked and how he lived. Robert’s career spanned fifty-two years; thirty-six with National Oil Well and sixteen with Weatherford respectively. A career he would explicitly tell others he had no intention of ending.

Robert lived a simple life and cared for others. He loved fishing, hunting, and being outside. Nothing, not even the heat of the summer, would stop him. Whether watching his grandkids hunt, or planting a vegetable garden out back, the real joy to him was always being with family. Robert lived by example and valued the little things, always ensuring that even the smallest of great-grandchildren felt his love. To some he was “Daddy”, to others he was “Papaw”, regardless of the name, he loved us all. He will be greatly missed.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Jimmy Dale Modisette, Mason Fowler, Aaron Cason, Timmy Ordoyne, Blake Ordoyne, and Baylor Ordoyne. Honorary pallbearers are Kelvin Ewell, Eric Ellis, Brylen Ellis, Phil Lacy, and Zachary Henderson.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 6pm until 8pm, on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, in the chapel of Allison Funeral Service, 1101 N. Travis Street in Liberty. A funeral service will be held at 11am, on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at Allison Funeral Service. A graveside service and committal will be held on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at Wares Chapel Cemetery in Emerson, Arkansas.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.AllisonFuneralService.com

