Evan Ross Cotten, 20, of Thicket, Texas went to be with his Heavenly Father on Thursday, August 31, 2023. Evan was born on August 7, 2003, to Brian Cotten and Kimberli Spicer in Beaumont, Texas.

Evan was a mechanic/truck driver for American Cementing LLC in Liberty, Texas. Evan was just a young man and still a boy in many ways. Evan had a huge heart and a kind soul. He deeply cared for young kids in unkind situations. Evan loved to sing and play his guitar. Anytime a microphone was around he was going to sing for the crowd no matter how large or small.

Evan loved life, he lived for his days off to spend with his family and friends, riding around, working out, and playing with his nieces and nephews. He was never short on laughs, giving or receiving them. His laugh was contagious, but so was that huge smile of his. He had the ability to make any moment a happy one with his silly long, drawn-out jokes. He could push your buttons in a heartbeat, but within those heartbeats, he has left memories that will forever live on. Evan was a faithful servant of the Lord.

Those left to cherish Evan’s memory are his father, Brian Cotten and girlfriend Katrina Unger of Thicket, Texas; mother, Kim Hurst and husband Brian of Liberty, Texas; grandfathers, Joe Cotten and wife Annette of Thicket, Texas, Jim Spicer and wife Sharon of Asheville, North Carolina; grandmother, Barbara Luna of Liberty, Texas; brothers, Jacob Cotten and wife Kelsie of Thicket, Texas, Dillon Cotten and girlfriend Kaycee Hughes of Thicket, Texas; nephews, Logan Cotten, Levi Cotten, Konnar Cotten; niece, Monroe Cotten; girlfriend, Terra Tanton of Saratoga, Texas; many loving relatives and a host of friends.

A Service of Remembrance will be held on Saturday, September 9, 2023, 11:00 am at Faith & Family Funeral Chapel with Pastor Mike Loftin officiating. Interment to follow at Felps cemetery in Thicket, Texas. A gathering of family and friends will begin on Friday, September 8, 2023, from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Faith & Family Funeral Chapel.

Honoring Evan as pallbearers are, Brian Cotten, Jacob Cotten, Dillon Cotten, Brian Hurst, Zac Bradley, and Joe Leger. Honorary pallbearers are Tony Cotten, Coleman Cotten, and McCade Cotten.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Evan Ross Cotten please visit our Sympathy Store.

