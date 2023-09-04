Orville Winford “O.W.” Barton, 70, of Liberty, Texas, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Liberty Dayton Reginal Medical Center in Liberty, Texas, surrounded by loving family. O.W. was born on August 26, 1953, to the late Jimmie Barton and Dorothy Hudleston in Mount Pleasant, Texas. O.W. was a retired truck driver for Delta Seaboard Well Services Inc.

He loved to work, making sure to provide for his family. He was a “tinkerer”, always working on some sort of a project. He enjoyed fishing, and riding his motorcycle. A faithful servant to the Lord, Pawpaw, Poppy, loved his family more than anything on this earth. O.W. will be greatly missed by all who loved him.

O.W. is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Krystal Barton; and brother, Mark Barton.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 42 years, Laura Barton of Liberty, Texas; sons, Joel Sanchez and wife Jordin of Liberty, Texas, Christopher Barton of Moss Hill, Texas, Jimmy Barton of Baytown, Texas, Hunter Barton and wife Tiffani of Beaumont, Texas, C.J. Barton of Baytown, Texas; daughters, Sky Sieber and husband Mason of Oak Harbor, Washington, Katelyn Barton of Channelview, Texas, Destiny Barton and fiance Cameron Beasley of Moss Hill, Texas, Serenity Barton of Deer Park, Texas; brothers, David Barton of Liberty, Texas, Elton Barton of Houston, Texas, Darrin Barton of Texas; sister, Judy Ray of Hull, Texas; grandchildren, Bentley Sanchez, Liliana Sanchez, Kacelynn Sanchez; great grandchildren, Lydia Barton, Odin Barton, Axel Pitts, Ares Sieber; also numerous nieces, nephews, family members, and a host of friends.

A Service of Remembrance will be held on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, 7:00 pm at Faith & Family Funeral Chapel with Pastor Omar Cantu officiating. A gathering of family and friends will begin on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Faith & Family Funeral Chapel. Graveside services will be held Thursday, September 7, 2023, 1:00 pm at Cornett cemetery in Hughes Springs, Texas with Pastor Scott Darby officiating.

Honoring O.W. as pallbearers are, Joel Sanchez, Bentley Sanchez, Chris Barton, Jose Joaquin Mosquera, Hunter Barton, and Josh Barton.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Orville Winford “O.W.” Barton please visit our Sympathy Store.

