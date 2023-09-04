Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 31, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 31, 2023:
- Honey, Randi Rae – Parent Contributing to Non-Attendance, Failure to Appear, No Driver’s License, Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility; bond totaling $4,000 set by judge
- Roth, Garth Wade – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
- Alcantar, Angel Eduardo – Possession of Marijuana
- Cain, John Chapley – Assault/Family Violence; $20,000 bond set by judge
- Soliz, Rita – Theft of Property; $100 bond set by judge
So assault/family violence carries the same bond as cruelty to animals. I guess we are now officially on the same level as animals as far as bond goes. Amazing.