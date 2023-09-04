Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 1, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 1, 2023:
- Delasancha, Deyanira – Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana (no mugshot)
- McKinney, Sherman Jerome Jr. – Criminal Trespass; $1,500 bond set by judge
- Meier, Taylor Blain – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle; no bond information available
- Ardoin, Nicholas Paul – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance; $30,000 bond set by judge
- Tenorio, Steven Angelo – Possession of a Controlled Substance (two counts); $7,500 bond by judge
- Sharp, Gina Colleen – Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animal; $20,000 bond set by judge