Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 1, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 1, 2023:

  • Delasancha, Deyanira – Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana (no mugshot)
  • McKinney, Sherman Jerome Jr. – Criminal Trespass; $1,500 bond set by judge
  • Meier, Taylor Blain – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle; no bond information available
  • Ardoin, Nicholas Paul – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance; $30,000 bond set by judge
  • Tenorio, Steven Angelo – Possession of a Controlled Substance (two counts); $7,500 bond by judge
  • Sharp, Gina Colleen – Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animal; $20,000 bond set by judge
Ardoin, Nicholas Paul
McKinney, Sherman Jerome Jr.
Meier, Taylor Blain
Sharp, Gina Colleen
Tenorio, Steven Angelo
