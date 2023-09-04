Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 2, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 2, 2023:

  • Deblanc, Sedric W. – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon; $25,000 bond set by judge
  • Brandon, Timothy – Hold for Chambers County; $15,000 bond set by judge
  • Holloway, Amy – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair
  • Jones, Shawn William – Terroristic Threat-Cause Fear of Imminent Serious Bodily Injury
  • Doucette, Evert Louis – Disorderly Conduct; $500 bond set by judge
Brandon, Timothy
Deblanc, Sedric W.
Doucette, Evert Louis
Holloway, Amy
Jones, Shawn William
