Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 2, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 2, 2023:
- Deblanc, Sedric W. – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon; $25,000 bond set by judge
- Brandon, Timothy – Hold for Chambers County; $15,000 bond set by judge
- Holloway, Amy – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair
- Jones, Shawn William – Terroristic Threat-Cause Fear of Imminent Serious Bodily Injury
- Doucette, Evert Louis – Disorderly Conduct; $500 bond set by judge