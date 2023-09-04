Damon Gilbert Hilsmeier, born on July 6, 1937, journeyed from this life to the next on August 4th, 2023, in Sarasota, Florida, at the age of 86. He embraced his final rest peacefully, leaving behind a legacy of love and music. For over 31 years, he passionately shared his love for music as the junior high band director at Queens Intermediate in Pasadena, Texas.

Damon was the cherished son of the late William Hilsmeier and Agnes Isabelle Billeaud. He is survived by his daughters Lisa Hilsmeier, her husband Chuck Warner and Amy Grewal (alongside her husband Jag), his grandchildren David Hilsmeier (with wife Mary), Jacob Grewal, Gracie Grewal, step-grandsons Daniel Grewal and Joshua Grewal, and his great-granddaughter Kayleigh Hilsmeier.

He joined his beloved wife Anedra “Nell” Hilsmeier, who passed away in 2019, and became the last in a line of brothers to transition, preceded by Johnny, Richard, Donald, and Jerry Hilsmeier. He is also preceded in death by his step siblings, William (bill) Lewis, Neva Nell Lewis Smith and Jimmy Lewis.

At the age of 16, Damon graduated from Galena Park High School. He then gave his service to the Navy as a radio operator before uniting in marriage with his soulmate Nell on December 14th, 1958. Music, his other great love, became not only his passion but also his life’s calling. He guided countless students through the journey of mastering musical instruments, while also mentoring many in their musical careers.

Throughout their lives, Damon and Nell held strong connections to Pasadena and Dayton, Texas. In their later years, they embraced a new chapter in Sarasota, Florida. Their love extended to their community involvements in band, church, American Legion activities, and, above all, family. Their move to Sarasota offered them the joy of sharing their love, wisdom, and joy with their Florida-based grandchildren, Jake and Gracie.

Guided by his faith, Damon Hilsmeier embodied the values of God, Community, Family and Music. His life’s journey was marked by a deep devotion to these principles, leaving behind a legacy that will undoubtedly continue to inspire and resonate with those whose lives he touched.

There will be a service to be held on September 23rd at 11am at Sunset United Methodist Church, 709 Allendale Rd, Pasadena, TX 77502.

