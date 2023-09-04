FOUND: Missing Tarkington boy located near his home

By
Bluebonnet News
-
Hagen Bailey

UPDATE: The missing Tarkington boy has been located. He is safe.

ORIGINAL: A frantic search is underway for a Tarkington boy who went missing Monday afternoon from his home on CR 2248 in Tarkington.

According to his mother, Misty Bailey, she and her 11-year-old son, Hagen Bailey, had a disagreement that ended with him running away from home.

Bailey said her neighbors and law enforcement are helping in the search as of 9 p.m. Monday, but the child still has not been located.

He is described as 5 feet tall, weighing 80 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a royal blue shirt and khaki shorts.

If you know of his whereabouts, please call your local law enforcement agency or Misty at 832-401-2280 or Jennifer at 281-761-3696.

