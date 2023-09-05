Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 3, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on September 3, 2023:
- Dunn, Lacy – Property Theft; $1,500 bond set by judge
- Gillespie, Edwanna – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; $500 bond set by judge
- Gines, Tresean – Evading Arrest Detention With Vehicle; Surety Bond
- Hardy, Tashaun – Evading Arrest Detention; Surety Bond
- Johnson, Jashaun – Evading Arrest Detention; $3,500 bond set by judge
- Larkins, Ralph – Evading Arrest Detention; $3,500 bond set by judge
- Martinez, Efren – Display Fictitious License Plate; Paid fine
- Pinto-Ponce, Jose Jorge – Driving While Intoxicated/Open Alcohol Container; $1,500 bond set by judge
- Watson-Muller, Nolan Rodolfo – Aggravated Assault of a Date/Family/Household Member with Weapon; no bond information available
- Williams, Dionte – Evading Arrest Detention; $3,500 bond set by judge
