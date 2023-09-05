Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 3, 2023

By
newsdeskbluebonnetnewscom
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on September 3, 2023:

  • Dunn, Lacy – Property Theft; $1,500 bond set by judge
  • Gillespie, Edwanna – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; $500 bond set by judge
  • Gines, Tresean – Evading Arrest Detention With Vehicle; Surety Bond
  • Hardy, Tashaun – Evading Arrest Detention; Surety Bond
  • Johnson, Jashaun – Evading Arrest Detention; $3,500 bond set by judge
  • Larkins, Ralph – Evading Arrest Detention; $3,500 bond set by judge
  • Martinez, Efren – Display Fictitious License Plate; Paid fine
  • Pinto-Ponce, Jose Jorge – Driving While Intoxicated/Open Alcohol Container; $1,500 bond set by judge
  • Watson-Muller, Nolan Rodolfo – Aggravated Assault of a Date/Family/Household Member with Weapon; no bond information available
  • Williams, Dionte – Evading Arrest Detention; $3,500 bond set by judge 
Dunn, Lacy
Gillespie, Edwanna
Gines, Tresean
Hardy, Tashaun
Johnson, Jashaun
Larkins, Ralph
Martinez, Efren
Pinto-Ponce, Jose Jorge
Watson-Muller, Nolan Rodolfo
Williams, Dionte

1 COMMENT

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.