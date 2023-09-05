Major water, power outages impacting Colony Ridge communities

A major issue in the water and electrical systems in the Colony Ridge communities is prompting Cleveland ISD to close three campuses for the remainder of the day.

The campuses are Pine Burr Elementary, Santa Fe Middle School and Santa Fe Elementary. Of the four campuses in the Colony Ridge communities south of Plum Grove, only Cottonwood Elementary has not been impacted by the outages, so students will remain in class at that campus only.

Students at the other three campuses are being sent home early. Cleveland ISD leaders will post updates to the District’s Facebook page as warranted and updates will be posted on Bluebonnet News if the outages are prolonged.

“It’s a widespread community issue. It’s not just our campuses that are without water and power,” said Cleveland ISD Superintendent Stephen McCanless.

Parents who wish to pick up their students should do so as soon as possible. Students who are normally bussed home will be transported home shortly.

“All drivers have come in to work early and we are mobilizing them now to run their regular routes,” McCanless said.

The outages are also impacting the charter school campuses of BG Ramirez K-8, MSG Ramirez K-8 and Liberty High School (not to be confused with the school in Liberty, Texas).

“You are welcome to come and pick up your student as soon as possible. For those unable to be picked up before the regular dismissal time, rest assured that they will be supervised. We plan to resume normal school tomorrow. Thanks for your cooperation!” according to a Facebook post by ILTexas, which operates the three charter schools in the Colony Ridge communities.

Homes and businesses are also impacted by the outages. The Santa Fe Administration and Activity Building, located at 1680 CR 3549, is opening a cooling center for residents in the community. Bring your own food and snacks, and bathing suits for your children. There is a splash pad outside the community center where kids can play in the water to keep cool.

