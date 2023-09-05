Hardin man killed in two-car crash on FM 563

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating a fatal crash on Farm-to-Market Road 563 near Wallisville, that occurred Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023.

The preliminary crash investigation indicates that at approximately 5 a.m., a 2019 Dodge Ram pickup was traveling south, while a 2020 Kia Rio passenger car was traveling north. It is reported that the driver of the Dodge traveled into the northbound lane and struck the Kia.

The driver of the Dodge, identified a 30-year-old Leteddrick Mathis, of Somerville, was transported to Memorial Hermann for treatment.

The driver of the Kia, identified as 21-year-old Hunter Ethan Creel, of Hardin, was transported to Memorial Hermann, where he was later pronounced deceased by medical staff.

This is an ongoing investigation, and no further information is available at this time.

