Steven Charles Sackett, age 39, passed away on September 1, 2023, in Baytown, Texas. Born on August 15, 1984, in Baytown, Steven spent his entire life in Kenefick, Texas, and was a proud graduate of Dayton High School’s class of 2003. After completing high school, he pursued higher education at Hill College in Hillsboro, Texas, where he spent two formative years.

Steven was a man of unwavering Christian faith, and this faith guided his life and actions. In his youth, he found joy in working cows and riding horses, forging a deep connection with the land and the outdoors. His love for the natural world extended to hunting and fishing, and he was renowned for his culinary skills, winning accolades for his steak and barbecue dishes.

Beyond his outdoor pursuits, Steven had a literary side spanning between Louis L’Amour to Harry Potter. He found great solace in feeding and watching the deer in the backyard. Steven also always enjoyed a good game of cards or dominoes all of which are best with an old John Wayne movie on in the background.

Steven’s life was rich with friendships, a testament to his warm and welcoming nature. He carried on the proud tradition of running a sawmill, demonstrating a deep commitment to preserving his family’s heritage.

Above all, Steven cherished his time spent with his beloved wife of 17 years, Rachel Sackett, and their cherished children, Jake and Emma. His love and devotion to his family were the cornerstone of his life.

Steven was preceded in death by his grandparents, John L. Sackett Sr. and Geraldine Sackett, his grandfather Leo Rucka, nieces Codie Sackett and Charlie Sackett, cousins Teresa O’Neil and Madi Brown, and his uncle Rodney Rucka.

He is survived by his loving wife Rachel, their children Jake and Emma, his parents John L. and Patricia Sackett, his grandmother Lillian “GiGi” Rucka, his brother John L. Sackett III and wife Carrie, and his niece on the way, Cadie Sackett. He is also survived by his in-laws, Robert and Rhonda Rayburn and Granny Pearline. Two sisters-in-law, Lisa Sackett and Stacey Ramos with husband Joe and their children, Jacey, Gage, and Kaytin. In addition, there are numerous aunts, uncles, and a host of other cherished family members and friends.

Pallbearers who had the honor of carrying Steven to his final rest are Bryan Rayburn, Brian Wood, Kyle Rayburn, Chad Stiles, Brandon Wood, Willie John Croft, Mitchell Hissong, and Johnny Gore, with Zach Hall and Scotty Stiles as the honorary pallbearers.

A visitation to remember and celebrate Steven’s life will take place on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at the Kenefick Baptist Church in Kenefick, Texas, from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m., followed by a service at 3:00 p.m. Interment will be at French Cemetery in Kenefick, Texas. Food and fellowship to follow at the Kenefick Civic Center.

All arrangements are under the compassionate care and direction of Pace Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton, Texas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

