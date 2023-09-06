On September 2, 2023, the world lost a radiant soul, as Brooke Elizabeth Doty, aged 14, passed away. She leaves behind a legacy of love, compassion, and cherished memories that will forever be held close by those who were fortunate to have known her.

Brooke was a treasured daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin, and friend. Born and raised in Tarkington, she was a true hometown girl, a lifelong resident who had a special place in the hearts of her community. As a freshman at Tarkington High School, Brooke was at the beginning of a journey that was tragically cut short, but her impact on those around her will continue to shine brightly.

Her artistic spirit was evident to all who knew her. Brooke had a passion for drawing, a way of expressing herself that allowed her creativity to flow freely onto paper. Brooke’s love for animals, particularly cats, was profound. She had a heart that welcomed and nurtured feline companions, making sure they felt her unwavering affection. Brooke’s dedication to caring for her furry family members was truly heartwarming.

Embracing the outdoors was second nature to Brooke. Whether riding horses or exploring on her four-wheeler, she found joy in the wind rushing through her hair and the world passing by. The water held a special allure for her, and the beach was a sanctuary where she could find peace and connection to the natural world she loved.

Brooke’s journey was marked by the love and support of her family. She is preceded in death by her great grandparents, Harold and Luby Dean Stout, and her grandma, Darlene Stout. Brooke is survived by her loving and devoted parents, Monty and Kristel Doty, and her grandparents, Steve Stout, Lee Doty, Cyndi Doty, Terri “Grammy,” and Ernie Pate.

She leaves behind her siblings, Isaac Doty, Mason McDaniel, Carter McDaniel, Alysa Vanderkamp, and Madalyn McDaniel, who will forever carry her memory in their hearts. The tapestry of her extended family includes aunts, uncles, and cousins who were touched by her presence. Among them are Allyson Nance, Jessica and Byron Phillips, Brittany and Randy Myles, Jen Queen, Fred and Kandice Cade, Steven and Rieanna Stout, Randy Stout, and Johnny Doty. Brooke’s cousins, Danger Stout, Blair Stout, Gavin Stout, and Aiden Stout, grieve her loss alongside their loved ones.

Brooke’s beloved fur baby, Noodles the Persian, shared a special bond with her that transcends words. As her memory lives on, countless other cousins, family members, and friends join in the collective mourning of her departure.

Brooke’s family will receive friends from 1pm-4pm on Sunday, September 10th in the Pace-Stancil Chapel in Cleveland with her service immediately following at 4pm. Brooke will be laid to rest in Oak Shade Cemetery in Tarkington Prairie.

In honor of Brooke Doty, let us remember her radiant smile, her kindness, her zest for life, and her profound love for all living beings. Though she may be physically absent, her spirit will forever linger in the hearts of those who were blessed to know her.

