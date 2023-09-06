Sandra “Sandy” Kay Shell, 63, of Lufkin, Texas, passed away, on Saturday, September 2, 2023, in Lufkin. She was born on September 14, 1959, in Liberty, Texas, to the late Douglas F. and Merle Jean Pitre Shell. Sandy graduated from Anahuac High School, in Anahuac, Texas. She was dedicated to her faith and attended the Baptist church.

Sandy pursued many interests, some of which included playing on her IPAD and going to the casino where she enjoyed playing the slot machines. She loved the Astros and made sure she watched them play as often as possible. Sandy had a fond love for music and could sit and listen for hours on end. She especially loved Elvis.

Sandy was a pure joy to be around, and easily lit up a room with her presence and her infectious smile. She was naturally always happy, never meeting a stranger. Those who met her would fall in love with her within minutes. No matter where she went, she never met a stranger. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Sandy was preceded in death by her parents. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory her only sister and best friend Virginia Shell of Vidor, Texas; her nephew John Lemons and his wife Angelia of Brookeland, Texas; her great-nephew Logan Morris of Brookeland; her special sister Karon Burke; her special friend Ted Light; along with a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be the men of Shiloh Ministries.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 11am, on Thursday, September 7, 2023, in the chapel of Allison Funeral Service, 1101 N. Travis Street, Liberty, Texas, 77575. A funeral service will immediately follow at 12pm, at the funeral home with Rock and Debbie Fondren officiating. A graveside service and committal will follow in Fairlawn Memorial Park.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.AllisonFuneralService.com

