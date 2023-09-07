Joann Renfro

Joann Renfro was born November 22, 1933, in Caldwell, Texas, to parents, James Dudley Skelly and Louise Ellen Starkey Skelly. She went to her Heavenly Home on September 5, 2023 in Coldspring, Texas, at the age of 89.

Joann married Billy Gene Renfro on August 27, 1954, and they began their life together. She was a retired Administrative Assistant in the oil and gas industry.

More then anything Joann loved her family and will be greatly missed by them and the countless number of children she fostered along the way. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Dudley Skelly and Louise Ellen Skelly; husband, Billy Gene Renfro; daughter, Sherri Ellen Renfro Walker; granddaughter, Katie Elizabeth Walker; brothers, Jackie Echoff, John Echoff, and James Skelly.

Joann is survived by her sons, Billy G. Renfro and wife Sue Marie, Robert A. Renfro and wife Jovylyn; son-in-law, M. Van Walker Jr; grandchildren, Amanda Uhl and husband Matt, Rebecca Kiger and husband Michael, Timothy Walker and wife Jessy, Brandon Walker, Kaci Walker, Mary Margaret Cruz, Jeremiah Jensen Renfro, Kandice Gardenier and husband Patrick, Chad Renfro, McKenzie Orchosky and husband Zachary, Tyson Renfro; 9 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Coldspring, Texas on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 from 6-8pm. Celebration of Life Service is scheduled for Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at the Coldspring Methodist Church at 10am with Rev. Dan Darby and Rev. David DeWitt officiating. Burial will be at 2pm in the Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery in Houston, Texas.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Coldspring Methodist Church. Pallbearers for the service will be, Van Walker, Timothy Walker, Brandon Walker, Eric Essery, Matthew Essery, and Steven White.

