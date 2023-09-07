Maverick J. Ward was born in Houston, Texas, on July 21, 2023, to parents, Adrianna Acosta and Jeffrey Ward, Jr. He gained his angel wings on August 30, 2023, at Texas Children’s Hospital.

Despite his short time on earth, he was deeply loved and brought immense joy to those around him.

Maverick will be forever remembered and loved by all his family and friends. He enjoyed listening to his daddy’s voice and his family reading him books.

He was greeted in heaven by his great uncle Bobby Ward. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, his mother Adrianna Acosta and father Jeffrey Ward, Jr; four-legged sister, Jasper; grandparents Luis and Maria Acosta, Jeffrey Ward, Sr. and Sheena Moore-Ward, Corey Coleman and Quantos Ward; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Family and friends are invited to a memorial service on September 9, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home in Anahuac, Texas, with Bro. Mark Pagels officiating.

We encourage those attending the service to wear blue in his honor.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.SterlingFuneralHome.com

