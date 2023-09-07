Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 5, 2023

By
newsdeskbluebonnetnewscom
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on September 5, 2023:

  • Dowden, Steven Dale – Hold for Harris County (Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Info, Harassment of a Public Servant)
  • Harris, Veronica Cherie – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for San Jacinto County (Assault Family Violence) (no mugshot)
  • Kelley, Tiffany – Motion to Revoke Supervision-Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon and Theft of Property
  • Plata, Briseida – No Driver’s License, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
  • Prewitt, Greg Alvin – Unlawful Restraint- Expose to Serious Bodily Injury, Hold Wise County (Assault Family/Household Member Impeding Breathing/Circulation)
  • Robin, Elizabeth Lynn – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
  • Sanders, Rodney – Theft of Property
