Charlotte Ann Wiggins was born December 3, 1955, in Houston, Texas to parents, Robert Schroeder and JoAnne Walker Schroeder. She passed away on September 3, 2023, in Cleveland, Texas, at the age of 67.

Charlotte began her career as a math teacher and coach for the Splendora Junior High School, after which moving to the elementary school. Charlotte then worked in Administration for the Elementary School, Junior High School, and High School where she retired in 2009 as Assistant Principal for the Splendora ISD.

She married Robert James Wiggins on May 31, 1980, and they were married for 43 years. Charlotte loved her family and will be greatly missed by everyone that knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and JoAnne Schroeder.

Charlotte is survived by her husband, Robert James Wiggins; sons, Brian Wiggins and wife Carlee, Aaron Wiggins and wife Haley; grandchildren, Adalyn Wiggins, Kaysen Wiggins, Remington Wiggins, Hollyn Wiggins; brothers, Michael Schroeder, Robert Schroeder, Matthew Schroeder, Quentin Schroeder.

Visitation will be Monday, September 11, 2023, from 6-8 pm, at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home. Funeral Service is scheduled for Tuesday, September12, 2023, at 10 am, in the Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Chester Holloway officiating. Burial will be at 2 pm in the Douglass Cemetery.

