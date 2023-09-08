Dennis Gordon Thibodaux of Dayton, Texas, passed away peacefully on August 30, 2023, after a courageous battle with Cancer. He was loved dearly by all who knew him, and his legacy will live on through his family and friends forever.

Dennis was born May 2, 1953, in Mobile Alabama to Father, Gordon Jesse Thibodaux, and Mother, Esse Opal Calhoun Thibodaux. Dennis was raised in Baytown, Texas, and graduated from Robert E. Lee High School. He went on to start a family-owned and operated plumbing business that continues to flourish and serve the greater Baytown community. Professionally, Dennis had a standard for quality that was second to none, matched with an incredible work ethic that you can still see reflected in all he mentored, and that list is long and many.

Dennis loved to spend time with family and friends and regarded his relationships very highly, he did not have any acquaintances, if you knew him, he made you feel special and important to him. He made a positive impact on every single one of our lives, we are sure of that.

Dennis was preceded in death by his mother and Father; as well as his wife Shelly McDonald Thibodaux. He is survived by his current wife Patrisha Miller Thibodaux, of Dayton, Texas; his sons Dennis Randall Thibodaux and wife Tammie of Huffman, Texas and Robert Gordon Thibodaux and wife Vanessa of Baytown, Texas; his stepchildren, Terry McDonald, Tommy Cary and John Cary of Liberty, Texas, Scott Miller and ex-wife Tammy Spears of Corning, Arkansas, Tammy Miller and partner Shannon Hebert of Dayton, Texas, and Christopher Miller of Anahuac, Texas; his nineteen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; his two brothers James Thibodaux and wife Lisa, Nealy Thibodaux and wife Stephanie; his three sisters Debra Murry, Tammy Richards and husband Michael, Tonya Eaton; as well as numerous nieces and nephews; and countless friends.

In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations to Dennis’ favorite charity, Turning Point. Please visit turningpointnation.org to participate.

A celebration of life ceremony is being held on Friday, 9/8/2023 2:00 PM at the Missouri Street Church of Christ, 3400 TX-146BUS, Baytown, TX 77520 for family and friends to honor and pay respects.

