Maura Cecilia Alegria Cordova, 61, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Wednesday, September 6, 2023. She was born on Wednesday, November 22, 1961, in Mexico to Pedro Cordova and Maria Vasquez Cordova.

Maura is preceded in death by her parents Pedro and Maria Cordova and her brother, Franciso Cordova. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband Armando Alegria; daughter, Elizabeth Alegria and the father of her children Edgar; sons, Ivan Cordova and Armando Alegria, Jr. and his wife Betty; brothers, Jesus Cordova and Alvino Cordova; sisters, Margarita Cordova De Rodriguez, Maria Guadalupe Cordova, Felisha Ramos and her husband Leo, and Dominga Cordova; grandchildren, Eli Anthony Donjuan, Lucas Jay Donjuan, Jonathan Ivan Cordova, Andrew Alex Sosa, and Jasmin Alia Sosa; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Maura will be held on Friday, September 8, 2023 from 6:00PM until 9:00PM at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be held on Sunday September 10, 2023 at 3:00pm at Neal Funeral Home.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Maura Cecilia Alegria Cordova, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

