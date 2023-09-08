High-speed motorcycle chase ends with arrest on Beltway 8

A 23-year-old motorcyclist has been charged with felony evading arrest after reportedly leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase on US 59.

On Wednesday, Sept. 6, around 8:30 p.m., a deputy from the Montgomery County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office initiated a traffic stop on a black motorcycle due to observed multiple traffic violations on Hwy 59 near FM 1485.

“The motorcyclist chose to accelerate rather than comply, triggering a high-speed pursuit,” according to a statement from the Constable’s Office.

Additional Pct. 4 deputies quickly joined in support. However, the deputy who initiated the stop faced a mechanical setback as a flat tire occurred shortly after the chase began.

Throughout the pursuit, deputies took precautionary measures to ensure the safety of the general public. These included constant monitoring of weather conditions, traffic density, and the driving behavior of the fleeing motorcyclist. Deputies were prepared to discontinue the pursuit had any of these factors posed a significant risk to public safety.

The motorcycle sped north on Hwy 59, executed a U-turn at the Roman Forest Exit, and then continued southbound into Harris County and the City of Humble, reaching speeds of up to 130 MPH. The chase finally ended on Beltway 8 when the motorcycle ran out of fuel. The motorcyclist subsequently pulled over and taken into custody without incident.

The rider, 23-year-old Matt Campbell from Conroe, Texas, was charged with felony evading arrest in a motor vehicle.

Constable Hayden issued the following statement: “Pursuits are a challenging and dangerous aspect of law enforcement, occurring multiple times a week. We employ rigorous training and operate under strict guidelines to manage these situations as safely as possible. I am exceptionally proud of our deputies’ professionalism and commitment to the safety of our community.”

