Entergy Texas’ new substation in Liberty County should improve service, support economic development

By
Bluebonnet News
-

Entergy Texas successfully installed a new substation that will help improve reliability and support the growing electricity needs in Liberty County.

The new Colony substation improves reliability in Dayton, Texas, and will support the expected commercial development along the Grand Parkway area. 

“Our customers depend on us to deliver affordable and reliable service to help power their daily lives,” said Melanie Taylor, vice president of reliability at Entergy Texas. “The completion of the Colony substation is another example our commitment to strengthen and modernize our electrical system and enable growth throughout our service territory.” 

Liberty County is home to more than 100,000 people, which is an 11 percent population increase from 2020. As the area continues to grow, the new Colony substation will play a significant role in supporting the increased energy needs for residential, commercial and industrial customers. 

“Liberty County, specifically the City of Dayton, is on the rise as developers, businesses and individuals consider moving to the area,’ said Paul Blackburn, Entergy Texas customer service manager. “The new Colony substation will help provide reliable power to customers and support economic growth.”  

At Entergy, our business is centered around our customers, which is why we are constantly making improvements to our electric distribution system to deliver reliable power.  

To learn more about our reliability efforts, visit entergy.com/reliability. And to learn more about how the company is developing resilient solutions for a sustainable future, visit entergy.com/future

Previous articleHigh-speed motorcycle chase ends with arrest on Beltway 8
Next article14 proposed Texas constitutional amendments on the Nov. 7 ballot
Bluebonnet News
Before creating Bluebonnet News in 2018, Vanesa Brashier was a community editor for the Houston Chronicle/Houston Community Newspapers. During part of her 12 years at the newspapers, she was assigned as the digital editor and managing editor for the Humble Observer, Kingwood Observer, East Montgomery County Observer and the Lake Houston Observer, and the editor of the Dayton News, Cleveland Advocate and Eastex Advocate. Over the years, she has earned more than two dozen writing awards, including Journalist of the Year.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.