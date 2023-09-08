14 proposed Texas constitutional amendments on the Nov. 7 ballot

During the 88th regular and special sessions, the Texas legislature passed 14 joint resolutions proposing amendments to the Texas constitution. These proposals will be up for approval by the voters of Texas on the Nov. 7, 2023 ballot. Included below are the constitutional amendments as they will appear on the ballot, as well as a brief summary of each.

Don’t forget to register to vote by Oct. 10, so you may participate in deciding on these important amendments.

Proposition 1

H.J.R. 126

What is says: “The constitutional amendment protecting the right to engage in farming, ranching, timber production, horticulture, and wildlife management.”

What it does: Proposition 1 aims to protect landowners’ rights to regulate what happens on their own property and limit state or federal interference.

Proposition 2

S.J.R. 64

What it says: “The constitutional amendment authorizing a local option exemption from ad valorem taxation by a county or municipality of all or part of the appraised value of real property used to operate a child-care facility.”

What it does: Proposition 2 would allow city and county governments to offer a property tax exemption to childcare facilities.

Proposition 3

H.J.R. 132

What it says: “The constitutional amendment prohibiting the imposition of an individual wealth or net worth tax, including a tax on the difference between the assets and liabilities of an individual or family.”

What it does: Proposition 3 prohibits a wealth tax, based on a person or entity’s assets, from being imposed in the future.



Proposition 4

H.J.R. 2

What it says: “The constitutional amendment to authorize the legislature to establish a temporary limit on the maximum appraised value of real property other than a residence homestead for ad valorem tax purposes; to increase the amount of the exemption from ad valorem taxation by a school district applicable to residence homesteads from $40,000 to $100,000; to adjust the amount of the limitation on school district ad valorem taxes imposed on the residence homesteads of the elderly or disabled to reflect increases in certain exemption amounts; to except certain appropriations to pay for ad valorem tax relief from the constitutional limitation on the rate of growth of appropriations; and to authorize the legislature to provide for a four-year term of office for a member of the board of directors of certain appraisal districts.”

What it does: Proposition 4 would authorize a $100,000 property tax exemption for Texans’ primary homes; establish a temporary 20 percent limit on annual value increases for non-homesteaded property worth $5 million or less; require members of appraisal boards in counties of over 750,000 people to serve staggered four-year terms; and prevent funds allocated for property tax relief from going against the state’s constitutional spending limit.

Proposition 5

H.J.R. 3

What it says: “The constitutional amendment relating to the Texas University Fund, which provides funding to certain institutions of higher education to achieve national prominence as major research universities and drive the state economy.”

What it does: Proposition 5 would replace Texas’ National Research Fund with the Texas University Fund. Four universities–Texas Tech, the University of Houston, the University of North Texas, and Texas State University–would qualify for the research endowment. Roughly $273 million would be set aside for 2024-25.





Proposition 6

S.J.R.75

What it says: “The constitutional amendment creating the Texas water fund to assist in financing water projects in this state.”

What it does: Proposition 6 creates the Texas Water Fund, which would support new and existing water projects across the state. The Texas Water Development Board would oversee the new fund.

Proposition 7

S.J.R. 93

What it says: “The constitutional amendment providing for the creation of the Texas energy fund to support the construction, maintenance, modernization, and operation of electric generating facilities.”

What it does: Proposition 7 creates the Texas Energy Fund to support the construction, maintenance, and operation of electric generating facilities to ensure the state power grid remains reliable. The Public Utility Commission would oversee the new fund. (If this amendment is approved by the voters, the legislature has provided initial funding of $5 billion to begin providing loans and grants from the fund.)

Proposition 8

H.J.R. 125

What it says: “The constitutional amendment creating the broadband infrastructure fund to expand high-speed broadband access and assist in the financing of connectivity projects.”

What it does: Proposition 8 authorizes the creation of the Texas Broadband Infrastructure Fund, which would help expand high-speed internet access statewide. The Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts would oversee the fund.



Proposition 9

H.J.R. 2

What it says: “The constitutional amendment authorizing the 88th Legislature to provide a cost-of-living adjustment to certain annuities of the Teacher Retirement System of Texas.”

What it does: Proposition 9 would provide a temporary cost-of-living adjustment to many former teachers. To combat inflation, teachers who retired before 2001 would get a 6 percent adjustment, those who retired between 2001-2013 would get a 4 percent adjustment, and those who retired between 2013-2020 would get a 2 percent adjustment.

Proposition 10

S.J.R.87

What it says: “The constitutional amendment to authorize the legislature to exempt from ad valorem taxation equipment or inventory held by a manufacturer of medical or biomedical products to protect the Texas healthcare network and strengthen our medical supply chain.”

What it does: Proposition 10 would prevent medical and biomedical manufacturers from paying taxes on their tangible personal property, which the majority of businesses are currently taxed on.

Proposition 11

S.J.R. 32

What it says: “The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to permit conservation and reclamation districts in El Paso County to issue bonds supported by ad valorem taxes to fund development and maintenance of parks and recreational facilities.”

What it does: Proposition 11 would create the El Paso County Conservation and Reclamation District. Various counties and regions in Texas have similar districts, which tax local residents to support the creation and development of water services and other facilities.

Proposition 12

H.J.R. 134

What it says: “The constitutional amendment providing for the abolition of the office of the county treasurer in Galveston County.”

What it does: Proposition 12 would eliminate the Galveston County Treasurer’s Office. If approved, other county officials would take over the duties of the treasurer. (All Texas voters can vote on the proposition, but it only takes effect if a majority of Galveston County voters authorize it.)

Proposition 13

H.J.R. 107

What it says: “The constitutional amendment to increase the mandatory age of retirement for state justices and judges.”

What it does: Proposition 13 raises the mandatory retirement age of state justices and judges from 75 to 79 years (unless the legislature sets a lower mandatory retirement age).

Proposition 14

S.J.R. 74

What it says: “The constitutional amendment providing for the creation of the centennial parks conservation fund to be used for the creation and improvement of state parks.”

What it does: Proposition 14 creates the Centennial Parks Conservation Fund, which would support the creation and improvement of state parks. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department would oversee the new fund.

Text for these bills courtesy of State Rep. Ernest Bailes’ office



