Stephen Richard “Ricky” Gaia was born June 7, 1960 in Memphis, Tennessee to parents, Bill Gaia and Frances Ware Gaia. He passed away September 6, 2023 in Cleveland, Texas at the age of 63. Ricky began working in the flooring business in 1978 and was currently employed at Texan Floor Service in Houston, Texas.

He loved the western heritage and was proud to be a cowboy. Ricky loved horses and spent many hours to become a great team roper. More than anything in this world Ricky loved his family, especially his children and grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by everyone that knew and loved him.

Ricky was preceded in death by his father, Bill Gaia; mother, Frances Mills. He is survived by his beloved wife of 13 years, Wendy Gaia; children, Jaci Bell, Micah Gaia, and Amiya Gaia; grandchildren, Jace Bell and Joseph Bell; brother, Andy Gaia; sister, Beth Guynes; brother-in-law, Jodie James and wife Kim; nephews, Roger Guynes and wife Kaleb, Michael Guynes and wife Tiffany, Brandon Morris, Jordan James, and Jesse James.

A Celebration of Life Service is scheduled for Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 2pm in the Pace-Stancil Chapel in Cleveland, Texas with Pastor Zack Currie officiating.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

