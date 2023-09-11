David LaRue Muck was born November 17, 1938 in Altamont, Illinois to parents, Charles Geoffrey Muck and Mattie Lee Seale Muck. He went to his heavenly home on September 7, 2023 in Kingwood, Texas at the age of 84. David has been a pastor for 32 years and he loved playing his guitar and singing. He was over the Nursing Home Ministry and the Prison Ministry.

David loved being in the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing, and gardening. He could often be found out tinkering with his automobile and staying busy. David was a resident of Cleveland, Texas for over 50 years and he had a great love for his family. He will be greatly missed by everyone that knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Geoffrey and Mattie Muck; wife, Ava Viola Muck; son, James Carl Muck; sister, Carolyn Joyce Pylote Muck. David is survived by his 2nd wife, Darlene Muck; daughters, Martha Loge and Chester, Mary Muck; sons, David Muck and Cole, Russell Muck and Lisa, Geoffrey Muck and Paula, John Muck and Susan, Aaron Muck and Robin; daughter-in-law, Tina Muck; sister, Vicki Diane Phillips; 39 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation will be at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 from 7pm-8:30pm. David’s funeral service is scheduled for Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 10am at the CT Church in New Caney with Chaplain Lance Blackwell officiating. Burial will follow in the Chapel of the Chimes Cemetery.

Pallbearers for the service will be, Derrick Muck, Christopher Whitmire, Noah Muck, Colby Muck, Jake Muck, Rickey Aaron Muck, Dalton Muck and Colin Benson. Honorary pallbearers will be Brandon Benson, Jeff Spangler, Blake Kitlerman, Justin Muck, Kyle Muck, Brandon Muck, Austin Muck, Kalen Muck, Erik Whitmire, Josh Whitmire, Cody Muck, Micah Muck, Andrew Hoffman, Cameron Spangler, Bradley Fero, Oliver Muck, Leon Harper, Bryson Rushing, Zane Rushing, Landon Rushing, Logan Gowen, Nash Whitmire, Gunner Whitmire, Rodney Whitmire, Benson Whitmire, and Dean Muck.

