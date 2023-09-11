Travis Wayne Youngblood was born in Houston, Texas on September 9, 1949, to parents, Marion Youngblood and Bessie Fulson Youngblood. He passed away September 8, 2023 in Conroe, Texas at the age of 73.

Travis has been a carpenter since he was 16 years old. He loved to fish and enjoyed working in his yard. Travis was a hardworking man and an excellent provider for his family. He was married to his beloved wife Ruby for 56 years, before her passing on June 17, 2023.

Travis was preceded in death by his parents, Marion and Bessie Youngblood; wife, Ruby Youngblood; sons, Vincent Youngblood, Clifford Youngblood, Gregory Youngblood; sister, Rose Marie Lewing. He is survived by his daughter, Patty Perkins and husband Brady; sister, Patricia Cox and husband Robert; numerous nieces and nephews.

A Graveside Service is scheduled for Friday, September 15, 2023, at 11 am, in the Calvary Hill Cemetery with Will Boytim officiating.

